Jagaddhatri Puja is an annual event dedicated to the worship of Goddess Jagaddhatri and is celebrated with great devotion. Goddess Jagaddhatri or Jagadhatri or Jagat Dhatri is a form of Goddess Durga. The word "Jagaddhatri" means "mother of this world" or "bearer of the world." Jagaddhatri Puja is a major Hindu festival, especially celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, and some parts of Bihar. The festival is observed in the month of Kartik, which corresponds to October–November, mainly on the Shukla Navami tithi. This year, Jagaddhatri Puja 2025 falls on Friday, October 31, 2025.

The word Jagadhatri means 'Holder of the World', and devotees believe that Goddess Jagaddhatri protects the universe and maintains balance after Durga Puja. According to drikpanchang, the Navami Tithi begins at 10:06 on October 30, 2025 and ends at 10:03 on October 31, 2025. In this article, let's know more on Jagadhatri Puja 2025 date and the significance of the auspicious day.

Jagaddhatri Puja 2025 Date

Jagaddhatri Puja 2025 falls on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Jagaddhatri Puja Timings

The Navami Tithi begins at 10:06 on October 30, 2025 and ends at 10:03 on October 31, 2025.

Jagaddhatri Puja Significance

Jagaddhatri Puja is a major Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Jagaddhatri. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Jagaddhatri appeared to destroy demons like Meghnad and to remind people of self-control, strength, and righteousness. The Goddess is depicted as a four-armed goddess seated on a lion, holding a conch, bow, arrow, and chakra, with a demon elephant (Karindrasura) beneath her feet.

