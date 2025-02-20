Janaki Jayanti is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. The Goddess is also known as Janaki. Janaki Jayanti falls on Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the month of Phalguna as per North Indian lunar calendar. This year, Janaki Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, February 21. According to drikpanchang, the Ashtami tithi begins at 12:28 pm on February 20, 2025 and ends at 14:27 pm on February 21, 2025. Janaki Jayanti holds great importance primarily in Nepal and parts of India, especially in Mithila (Bihar) and other regions where Sita Mata is deeply revered. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Goddess Sita is believed to have been born in Janakpur, Nepal, and is considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. She is a symbol of purity, devotion, and sacrifice, playing a central role in the Ramayana. In this article, let’s know more about Janaki Jayanti 2025 date, auspicious timings and the significance of the annual event dedicated to Goddess Sita.

Janaki Jayanti 2025 Date

Janaki Jayanti 2025 falls on Friday, February 21.

Janaki Jayanti Puja Rituals

On the day of Janaki Jayanti, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and observe fasts. The offer prayers to Goddess Sita and Lord Ram and read the Ramayana, particularly focusing on Sita's life and virtues. Special pujas are held in temples dedicated to Sita, especially in Janakpur and across Mithila. Devotees recite bhajans and perform charity, distributing food and essentials to the needy. In some places across India and Nepal, grand processions are organised depicting scenes from Ramayana and Ram-Sita Kalyanam (symbolic marriage ceremonies) are enacted.

Janaki Jayanti Significance

The occasion of Janaki Jayanti holds great significance in Hinduism as the day highlights Goddess Sita’s virtues of sacrifice and dedication, inspiring devotees to follow her ideals. Rituals often include bhajans and community feasts. The day serves as a reminder of Sita’s unwavering strength and her devotion to Lord Ram. Goddess Sita is considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

As per religious beliefs, it is said that worshipping her on Janaki Jayanti is believed to bring happiness and prosperity. Married women are encouraged to perform the puja and observe a fast on this day for marital bliss and well-being.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

