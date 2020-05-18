When is Shab-e-Qadr 2020 in India? Holiest Night of Ramzan Date, Dua, Prayer and Supplication

File picture of a Muslim devotee praying (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shab-e-Qadr or Laylatul Qadr is one of the holiest Islamic nights. Shab-e-Qadr occurs during the holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan and is considered as the Night of Power. The exact date of Shab-e-Qadr is not known. However, Muslims believe Shab-e-Qadr occurs one of the odd-numbered nights (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th) of the last ten days of Ramzan. Most of the Muslims observe Shab-e-Qadr on the 27th night of Ramzan. During the night, Muslims offer special prayers and duas (Supplications) till dawn. It is believed that the Holy Quran was first revealed on Laylatul Qadr. Eid 2020 and Moon Sighting Date in India: When Will Ramzan End and Eid al-Fitr be Celebrated? Which Day is Chand Raat?

When is Shab-e-Qadr 2020 in India?

Shab-e-Qadr is mostly observed on 27th of Ramzan. So in India Shab-e-Qadr 2020 will be observed on May 21. According to the Islamic calendar, a new day begins after the sunset and not post-midnight. In India, 27th Ramzan will begin on the evening of May 20, so that means Muslims will offer special prayers from the May 20 evening onwards. Shab-e-Qadr 2020: Date in India, Significance And Special Dua for Laylatul Qadr.

Shab-e-Qadr Supplication or Dua

Muslims make special dua (supplication) during Shab-e-Qadr. And it is, ‘Allahumma innaka `afuwwun tuhibbul `afwa fa'fu `annee’ (O Allah You Are The One Who Forgives Greatly, And Loves To Forgive, So Forgive Me). Laylatul Qadr has a mention in the holy Quran as well in the 97th chapter (sūrah) of the holy Quran.