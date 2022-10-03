One of the important rituals during the Durga Puja celebrations on the day of Durga Visarjan or Vijayadashami is Sindoor Khela or Sindur Khela. As Durga Puja 2022 is being celebrated all over the country from October 1 to October 5, Sindoor Khela is celebrated on the last day of Durga Puja, which is on October 5. It is also known as Sindoor Utsav and is largely celebrated by married women, especially in West Bengal. Many traditions and rituals are associated with Sindoor Khela on Bijoya Dashami, before devotees bid farewell to the idols of Goddess Durga that are immersed in a water body on Durga Visarjan day. As you prepare for Vijayadashami, know all about the date, history, significance and rituals of Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami. Dussehra or Vijayadashami 2022 Date: When Is Dasara This Year? From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Everything You Need To Know About the Grand Hindu Festival.

When is Sindoor Khela 2022?

The celebrations of Sindoor Khela will be observed on October 5 during the evening on Vijayadashami, before the Durga idols are immersed in a water body to culminate the Durga Puja festivities.

History and Significance of Sindoor Khela

While the exact date of the origins of these rituals is unknown, one theory suggests that they originated around 200 years ago in the zamindar houses during Durga Puja and all the housewives participated in it. Some also believe that this ritual is as old as the celebration of Durga Puja itself. This ritual is traditionally performed by only married women but campaigns have spoken about this practice being allowed for all women, irrespective of their marital status, to symbolise universal bonding among women. Sindoor Khela historically symbolises the power of womanhood in protecting her husband and children from evil.

Rituals of Sindoor Khela

Sindoor Khela, Sindur Khela or Sindur Utsav is one of the most important rituals of Vijayadashami and it is followed by Devi Baran, where married women bid farewell to the idol of Goddess Durga. For this ritual, women wear white sarees with red borders along with traditional jewellery. The ritual starts with smearing the forehead of Maa Durga’s idol with Sindoor or vermillion and then her feet. She is then offered sweets and betel leaves. The women then smear each other’s faces, foreheads, Shankha, pala and noa (bangles) with Sindoor.

