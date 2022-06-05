Whitsun is the name used in Britain for the Christian High Holy Day of Pentecost. It is observed on the seventh Sunday after Easter. Whitsun 2022 will be observed on June 5. Here's a list of Whitsun 2022 wishes, Happy Whitsun 2022 messages, Pentecost Sunday greetings, Blessed Pentecost Sunday quotes, Pentecost Sunday images, Whit Sunday 2022 greetings, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook quotes, GIFs, status and a lot more to share with family and friends. Pentecost 2022 Date: When Is Whitsun? History, Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Holy Day Falling the 50th Day From Easter Sunday.

This day commemorates the descent of the holy spirit upon Christ's disciples. Whitsun is the first holiday of summer and is one of the favourite times of the traditional calendar. It is the 50th day of Easter Sunday. As you celebrate Whitsun 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Whitsun, also known as Whit Sunday, is a Christian observance celebrated mainly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The date of the festival changes every year as it depends on the date of Easter. The first Whitsun took place on May 10, 1818. Here are messages you can download and send to your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Pentecost Sunday Messages and Images

Pentecost Sunday Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pentecost Sunday Wishes and Images

Pentecost Sunday HD Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pentecost Sunday Greetings and Images

Messages to send on Whitsun (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pentecost WhatsApp Message: Happy Pentecost to You and Your Family. I Wish That You Are Showered With the Choicest Blessings of Jesus Christ and Blessed With a Wonderful Feast Time With the People You Love.

Pentecost Sunday Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pentecost Facebook Greetings: Wishing You Happiness and Peace, Love and Joy on the Occasion of Pentecost Sunday. Have a Wonderful Day Ahead.

Pentecost Sunday Wallpapers and Images

Pentecost Sunday Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

The name 'Whitsun' has been derived from 'White Sunday' from the Old English Homilies, the Holy Ghost, whom thou didst send on Whit-Sunday. It is celebrated in the form of fates, fairs, pageants and parades. People send messages to their loved ones on this day of celebration. You can download and send messages to all your loved ones to wish them on this joyous day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2022 06:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).