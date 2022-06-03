Pentecost is a Christian festival rendered as Whitsun, Whitsunday or Whit Sunday in Britain. The highly Holy day of Pentecost is celebrated on the seventh Sunday after Easter and ten days after Ascension Day. Ascension was the ascent of Jesus Christ into heaven on the fortieth day after His Resurrection. Pentecost has its roots in the Greek word 'pentecoste,' which means '50th day.' Thence, it is a moveable feast as it takes place on the 50th day of Easter Sunday. Pentecost 2022 will be observed on Sunday, the 5th of June. Whit Sunday officially marks the end of the Easter cycle, which began ninety days ago with Ash Wednesday at the start of the Lenten season. This article will tell you where the Christian observance originated and what rituals are followed during the Whitsunday festivities. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS And Messages to Send on Pentecost Sunday.

History Of Pentecost

According to Old Testament, the Christian festival of Pentecost started as a Jewish celebration. The day was known as the Feast of Weeks or Shavuot, which marked the beginning of the early weeks of the wheat harvest. But today, we celebrate the occasion of Whit Sunday to commemorate the descent of the Holy Spirit in the form of flames to the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ. Here, the Holy Spirit is God's divine force or influence over the universe and its creatures. As described in the act of the Apostles, the disciples of the Messiah and His other followers were in Jerusalem for Shavuot when the Holy Spirit allowed them to speak in other languages. All of the disciples started preaching the word of Jesus. People also mark Pentecost as the day to honour devout Catholics and their faith.

Pentecost Rituals And Significance

It is said that the first Pentecost marked the beginning of the Christian church as an official, meaningful movement. The occasion is one of the most significant days in the Christian calendar. The celebration of Whit Sunday is widely considered the birthday of Christianity when people would dress in white attire. On Pentecost day, the Catholic priests would dress up in red robes and drape the church's altar in red cloth. Eastern Orthodox Churches hold all-night vigils a night before the festival. Along with a divine liturgy, food and recitations of hymns, some churches also keep Kneeling Prayer services, consisting of long liturgical prayers and prostration, meaning devotees touch the floor with their foreheads.

