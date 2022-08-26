Women's Equality Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 26. This annual observance marks the anniversary of the day that women finally safeguarded the right to vote due to the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution. The celebration of this historic day is filled with various activities and events focused on both celebrating the past and the long and challenging journey that has been covered, as well as discussing critical issues on women's equality that still need to be combated. The celebration of Women's Equality Day also includes sharing Happy Women's Equality Day 2022 wishes and greetings, Women's Equality Day 2022 images and wallpapers. Women's Equality Day 2022 WhatsApp stickers and Happy Women's Equality Day Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Women's Equality Day celebrations were first observed in 1971, and finally, in 1973, congress designated it as an official holiday. The President proclaims the celebration of Women's Equality Day year on year. The Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. And on August 26, 1920, this resolution was finally passed. This step was considered to be very important as it safeguarded and ensured that women had the same rights as men and finally granted them the right to vote. Know the Significance Of Purple Colour And Why People Wear Purple Dress For Celebrating The Special Day.

The significance of celebrating Women's Equality Day in the current times is more than ever. From the constant and real threat to women's rights in the United States with the overturning of Roe v Wade to the increased cases of violence against women worldwide, there are various battles that women continue to fight. And as we pipe in the celebration of Women's Equality Day 2022, here are some Happy Women's Equality Day 2022 wishes and greetings, Women's Equality Day images and wallpapers. Women's Equality Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Women's Equality Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Women’s Equality Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Woman Can Be Anything She Wants As Long as She Decides To Never Fear Anyone. Cheers to All the Strong Women out There. Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022.

Happy Women’s Equality Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022! A Woman Is One Who Follows Her Own Footsteps Rather Than Following the Direction Shown by the Crowd.

Happy Women’s Equality Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As a Muse or a Maker, a Woman Is Unparalleled. Happy Women’s Equality Day 2022.

Happy Women’s Equality Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Break Glass Ceilings With Each of Your Victories, You Inspire a Plethora of Young Women Around You. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Women’s Equality Day 2022. The World is Waiting for You to Make the First Extraordinary Step For a New Revolution!

We hope that these wishes help in the celebration of Women's Equality Day 2022. While the fight for equality has come a long way, it is crucial that we keep marching forward instead of going back, and it is more important than ever for everyone (not just women) to play their part in this fight so Women can truly be equals. Happy Women's Equality Day 2022!

