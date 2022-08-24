Women’s Equality Day commemorates the women’s suffrage movement and the Nineteenth Amendment to the US constitution, which was ratified on August 26, 1920. This amendment prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex. This day is all about marking the struggle of women to attain equal rights and the ongoing struggle that women face to attain equality in education and employment, among other aspects. As colours gain significance to express emotions, just as black was used during the #MeToo movement as a statement against abusive behaviour, we at LatestLY have curated everything to learn about the significance of purple colour and how colours are used to depict emotions. Women’s Equality Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Know All About the Day To Commemorate 1920 Adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution.

Significance of the Colour Purple on Women’s Equality Day 2022

Purple is internationally recognised as a colour to signify women. It also stands for justice and dignity. The colour also signifies royalty and visionary thinking, and the purpose of adopting this colour is due to its historical significance. In the current scenario, purple denotes equality, dignity and a vision for a better future for women. It also highlights feminism and has been used by various women’s movements in the past. In 1908, purple was first used by a British women’s suffrage movement, whose basic demand was to attain justice in terms of equality, which could further help them maintain their dignity. Purple was also used by the Women’s Liberation Movement in the 1960s to symbolise gender equality.

Check Out This Video To Know More!

Many colours have been used even in recent times to raise demand for justice during protests. Historically, purple, green and white have been used to symbolise equality for women, where purple signifies justice and dignity, green represents hope, and white symbolises purity. The usage of white had been curtailed due to the controversy regarding the different meanings of “purity” for different people. On this Women’s Equality Day, we can also don a purple scarf or a purple band for depicting solidarity with the ongoing movement for women to attain equal rights in all aspects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).