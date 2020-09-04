Happy World Beard Day 2020! Time to celebrate all the bearded people in your life. The day dedicated to men's facial hair is celebrated every year on an international level. All the bearded people come together regardless of their nationality to celebrate the first Saturday of September as World Beard Day. Growing a beard requires great patience and dedication and men growing facial hair deserve happiness. On this day people share affection and appreciation with each other. World Beard Day is supposed to be celebrated by letting all the bearded members of a family or friends group relax while the others pamper them. World Beard Day is all about promoting and elevating the global status of the beard.

World Beard Day History

Beard is celebrated as the masculine form of beauty and an important part of a man's social status as well. In fact, even for no reason, we can celebrate the beard that takes really long to maintain and grow. In some communities, beard signifies religious beliefs and respected immensely. Beards may be appreciated in different ways in different places, but on this day they all come together to appreciate men's facial hair. Some just consider it as a part their styling some do it for their community and culture. Whatever may be the reason, beards are celebrated all across the world on World Beard Day. Another such observance for the beard is held in the month of November, read more about What Is No-Shave November? Is It The Same as Movember? All Your Questions Answered.

World Beard Day 2020 Theme & Significance

World Beard Day is not celebrated with different themes each year. So even this year the day dedicated to men's facial hair will be celebrated with a generic theme which is to help to promote the status of beards.

World Beard Day is celebrated for simple aesthetic reasons, as in just the beauty of it and in some places it is celebrated in traditional ways. In the south of Spain, a boxing match is held between bearded and non-bearded men. Whereas in Sweden, not having a beard on that day can get you banished from the town. But the main aim of sporting a beard and celebrating World Beard Day these days is to spread awareness regarding prostate cancer as well.

