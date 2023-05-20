Every year, World Bee Day is celebrated on May 20 across the world. The international day aims to acknowledge the role of bees and other pollinators in the ecosystem. On this day, Anton Jansa, the pioneer of beekeeping, was born in 1734. According to historical records, the UN Member States in December 2017 approved Slovenia’s proposal to proclaim May 20 as World Bee Day. Bees and other pollinators are crucial for the health of ecosystems and food security as they help maintain biodiversity and ensure the production of nutritious food. However, over the years, intensive monoculture production and improper use of pesticides have been posing serious threats to pollinators. World Bee Day is hence celebrated to educate people about the importance of bees for the ecosystem. World Bee Day Quotes: 'Bee'autiful Images and Wishes to Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Pollination.

World Bee Day 2023 Date

World Bee Day will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20

World Bee Day 2023 Theme

World Bee Day 2023 theme is ‘Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agricultural production'.

World Bee Day History

Slovenia proposed that the United Nations (UN) proclaim May 20 World Bee Day. Following three years of international efforts, the UN Member States unanimously approved Slovenia’s proposal, and May 20 was proclaimed World Bee Day on December 20, 2017. In 2011, Slovenia became one of the first countries in the EU to prohibit the use of certain pesticides most harmful to bees.

World Bee Day Significance

World Bee Day is a perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of adopting pollinator-friendly agricultural production practices. The day also educates people to protect bees and other pollinators while contributing to the resilience, sustainability and efficiency of agrifood systems. The day calls for collective efforts to support pollinator-friendly agricultural production.

