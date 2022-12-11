World Candle Lighting Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of December. Therefore, this year it will be observed on December 12. World Candle Lighting Day was initiated by Compassionate Friends of the American Association of Orphaned Parents in 1996. It was initially started as a small internet observance done in honour of children who had lost their lives and lived tragically for a short period of time. As you observe World Candle Lighting Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of quotes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on this day. Hanukkah 2022 Dates: Know All About the History, Significance and the Celebrations of the Jewish Festival Around Christmas Time.

On this day, hundreds of formal candle-lighting events are held. Hundreds and thousands of people light candles at 7 pm and place them outside their windows. With one hour shift, each candle goes out in a time zone and ignites in the next one. It creates a light wave that travels around the planet in 24 hours. The idea behind creating this light wave on World Candle Lighting Day is that their light may always shine, or may their light shine forever. Here are some beautiful quotes about those who left too soon that you can download and send to all your friends and family on World Candle Lighting Day 2022.

World Candle Lighting Day 2022 Quotes

Image Reads: There Are Two Ways of Spreading Light: To Be the Candle or the Mirror That Reflects It. ― Edith Wharton

Image Reads: Do Not Give Them a Candle To Light the Way; Teach Them How To Make Fire Instead. That Is the Meaning of Enlightenment. – Kamand Kojouri

Image Reads: Thousands of Candles Can Be Lit From a Single Candle. Happiness Never Decreases by Being Shared. – Gautam Buddha

Image Reads: Do Not Worry if All the Candles in the World Flicker and Die. We Have the Spark That Starts the Fire. – Rumi

Image Reads: Live As Intensely as Possible, Burn Your Candle of Life From Both Ends. – Osho

The worldwide celebration of Candle Lighting Day is a beautiful gesture that shows that although someone may be gone from the world, their memory will stay, and the light of their flame will continue to inspire and guide others. Though it’s a sad day, it is still a day of understanding, support and friendship. For many, it’s a day of hope, helping people to realise there is still life after losing a child.

