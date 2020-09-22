Ever since the first vehicle rolled out onto the streets, the world has had a love-hate relationship with motor cars. We have so many motor vehicles running on the roads every day and night, with people ignoring how it continues to affect the planet. Sometimes it just seems as if we cannot escape the pollution, noise and danger, motor vehicles produce. This is why, a date a year is dedicated to try and avoid using cars, and urging people to opt for alternatives. The event is known as World Car Day, which is celebrated every year on September 22. So, what is the day exactly about? As we celebrate World Car-Free Day 2020, in this article, we bring you its history, significance and everything you should know about the day highlighting the benefits of going car-free.

World Car-Free Day 2020 Date

World Car-Free Day is celebrated every year on September 22, encouraging citizens across the world to go car-free. So in 2020 as well, World Car-Free Day falls on the same date with countries encouraging people to try alternatives instead of a motor vehicle.

World Car-Free Day History and Significance

The Environmental Transport Association (ETA)—a British carbon-neutral provider set the initial annual Car-Free Day on the first Tuesday in their Green Transport Week, around June 17. In 2000, it was agreed to make Car-Free a self-standing day held on September 22, originally as a pan-European day organised under the auspices of the European Commission and later with international extensions. World Car-Free Day is a showcase for how our cities might look like, feel like and sound like, without cars. How Cycling Helps in Weight Loss: Here's The Guidance & Diet For This Stress-Buster Aerobic Exercise.

World Car Free Day has been designed so that we all can avoid using our vehicles for one day. While cars are convenient and offer a number of benefits, they also contribute to a dangerous amount of pollution. The day is great for raising awareness about these concerns and helps to reduce emissions. In addition, World Car Free Day is also beneficial in terms of promoting other modes of transport, such as cycling.

The best way to celebrate World Car Free Day 2020 is by making sure that your car stays firmly parked in your drive for the duration of the day. You can teach your little one on how to ride a bicycle and make them understand the importance of not using your car for a day.

