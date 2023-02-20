World Day of Social Justice is an international observance observed across the world on February 20. The day aims to recognize the need to promote social justice, which includes efforts to tackle issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights, and social protection. The World Day of Social Justice Day has been celebrated since 2009. After being approved on November 26, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has decided to observe February 20 annually. Several organizations, including the UN, American Library Association (ALA), and the International Labour Organization, raise awareness and educate the masses on the importance of social justice for people. Know more about World Day of Social Justice Day 2023 Date World Day of Social Justice Day 2023 theme, its history, significance and more. World Day for International Justice Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day Observed Annually on July 17.

World Day of Social Justice 2023 Date

World Day of Social Justice Day 2023 will be celebrated on February 20.

World Day of Social Justice 2023 Theme

The theme for 2023 is ‘Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice’.

World Day Of Social Justice History

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to observe World Day of Social Justice Day annually on February 20. World Day of Social Justice has been observed since 2009. On November 26, 2007, the General Assembly declared that starting from the sixty-third session of the General Assembly, February 20 will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice. The UNGA recognizes that social development and social justice are indispensable for the achievement and maintenance of peace and security within and among nations. It believes that social development and social justice cannot be attained in the absence of peace and security or in the absence of respect for all human rights and fundamental freedoms.

World Day Of Social Justice Significance

Poverty and inequalities among countries are on the rise in many parts of the world. 2023 World Day of Social Justice provides an opportunity to foster dialogue with youth, social partners, civil society, and UN organizations to take efforts to protect the rights of workers. Many organizations also present plans for greater social justice by tackling poverty, social and economic exclusion and unemployment. Despite these multiple crises, there are many opportunities to build a coalition for social justice and to unleash greater investments in decent jobs, with a particular focus on the green, digital, and care economy, and on young people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2023 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).