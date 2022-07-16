Justice - is often considered to be a virtue that is rarely attainable. But in reality, the aspiration for justice keeps us going, even in the bleakest of times. Every year, July 17 is commemorated as World Day for International Justice since it helps people engage in much-needed and challenging conversations on international criminal justice. The celebration of World Day for International Justice 2022 is sure to be an extra special observance in a time when a crime is rampant and internationally condemned. Countries and organisations often have immense power to ensure that justice is served in most parts of the country. World Day for International Justice observance aims to help people understand this power. As we prepare for this celebration, here is everything you need to know about World Day for International Justice, World Day for International Justice 2022 theme and more. World Day of Social Justice: Powerful Quotes to Highlight The Importance of Human Rights.

When is World Day for International Justice 2022?

World Day for International Justice 2022 will be observed on July 17. The celebration was first initiated in 2010 at the Review Conference of the Rome Statute held in Kampala (Uganda), the Assembly of State Parties. Consequently, July 17, 2011, marked the first World Day for International Justice celebration.

World Day for International Justice 2022 Theme

Every year, World Day for International Justice has been focused on a dedicated theme to help people have a more targeted and uniform discussion that can help the cause. The theme for World Day for International Justice 2022 will be - Achieving Social Justice through Formal Employment. This is a critical communication that highlights the nuanced link between employment and criminalisation, which has been studied for several years. ‘

While understanding why a criminal does what they do is an intense and intricate conversation, there is enough proof that lack of access to a decent lifestyle and growing up in an abusive or less able community can play a huge factor. The celebration of World Day for International Justice discusses and dissects the psychology behind it and tries to understand and educate people on various justice system reforms that can help us make the world a much better and safer place.

