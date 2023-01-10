World Hindi Day 2023 Images & Vishwa Hindi Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: World Hindi Day is observed every year on January 10. This day is also known as Vishwa Hindi Diwas. World Hindi Diwas is celebrated yearly to mark the first Hindi World Conference, held in 1975. The main aim of observing World Hindi Day is to promote the use of the Hindu language. As you celebrate World Hindi Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. You can download World Hindi Day 2023 greetings, Happy World Hindi Day 2023 images, World Hindi Day HD wallpapers, World Hindi Day 2023 quotes, World Hindi Day messages, World Hindi Day 2023 wishes and more are available for free download online. World Hindi Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know the History and Celebrations of the Day That Promotes the Use of the Hindi Language.

Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world and has approximately 260 million native speakers. In India, National Hindi Divas is also celebrated on September 14, but it differs from World Hindi Day. National Hindi Divas is the day when Hindi was adopted as the official language of India by the constituent Assembly. Celebrating World Hindi Day 2023, here is a comprehensive range collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

World Hindi Day 2023 Images

World Hindi Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Hindi Day 2023 HD Wallpapers

World Hindi Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2023 Images

World Hindi Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2023 HD Wallpapers

World Hindi Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

The first world Hindi Conference was held on January 10, 1975, in Nagpur. In 2005, during a meeting of the follow-up committee of the World Hindi conference, it was decided to observe World Hindi Day every year on January 10. Therefore, since 2006, Vishwa Hindu Diwas has been observed every year. Wishing everyone World Hindi Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2023 07:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).