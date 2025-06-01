World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day (WNAAD) is an annual event that is observed on June 1 to raise awareness about narcissistic abuse. This kind of abuse deals with psychological and emotional manipulation that often remains hidden and misunderstood. World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day was established in 2016 by psychotherapist Bree Bonchay. World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1. This annual event aims to support survivors, educate the public, and advocate for systemic change and raises awareness about narcissistic abuse to break the silence that often shrouds this issue. God Complex Symptoms, Treatment and Meaning: God Complex vs Narcissism vs Superiority Complex, Typically Associated With Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

The victim is subjected to relentless criticism, belittlement, and judgment by the narcissist. They can do nothing right in the narcissist's eyes. They may deny past events, make the victim doubt their memory, and portray the victim as overly sensitive or crazy. World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day promotes awareness of the signs and effects of narcissistic abuse, encouraging early recognition and intervention. In this article, let’s know more about World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day 2025 Date

World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day 2025 falls on Sunday, June 1.

World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day Significance

World Narcissistic Abuse Awareness Day is an important global event that aims to provide a platform for survivors to share their experiences and raise awareness and understanding about it. Narcissistic abuse involves patterns of manipulation, gaslighting, control, and emotional exploitation by individuals with narcissistic personality disorder. This form of abuse can occur in relationships, family dynamics, workplaces, and friendships.

On this day, various events are held across the world focused on narcissistic abuse awareness and recovery. By these events, this annual international event aims to inform the public about the signs, effects, and prevention of narcissistic abuse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2025 05:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).