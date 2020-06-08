World Oceans Day 2020: From Avoiding Plastic to Joining a Beach Cleanup; 7 Things You Can Do to be a Contributor in Saving Our Oceans

World Oceans Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every year to create awareness about the major role of the oceans. It highlights the need to protect oceans from further depletion. The day calls on world leaders to implement laws that will save it from getting polluted. While a change on a large scale needs to be implemented to save our waters, it needs to begin from a change in our lifestyle. Plastic is one of the major contributors to ocean pollution and our decision to avoid it can bring in the change. As we celebrate World Oceans Day 2020, we bring to you 7 ways in which you can individually commit to saving the oceans. By doing so, you will not only be contributing to cleaner water, but also teaching future education about what needs to be done. World Oceans Day 2020 Date And Theme: Know The History and Significance of the Day That Aims to Protect The Ocean and Sustainably Use Marine Resources.

UN World Oceans Day 2020 theme is 'Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean' which highlights the innovation which needed to introduce new methods for long-lasting solutions. This year's theme is relevant in the lead-up to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which will run from 2021 to 2030. It will strengthen international cooperation to develop scientific research and innovative technologies that can connect ocean science with the current needs.

1. Avoid/Recycle Plastic Products

Plastic debris in the ocean degrades the marine life resulting in the death of animals underwater. Most of the times plastic resembles food to water birds and sea turtles which chokes them or causes digestive issues. Hence, avoid the use of plastic goods or use products that can be recycled.

2. Skip Single-Use Plastic

Avoid single-use plastic (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Single-use plastic often chokes up waterbodies and end up in the oceans. They often come as bottles, wrappers, straws, wet wipes and bags. Around two million single-use plastic bags are given at checkout counters around the world which is a part of 300 million tons of plastic waste which is generated globally each year.

3. Don't Litter Beaches

Don't litter beaches (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Ensure you don't leave waste on the beach as tides take them into the ocean. It is also important to keep the beach and its surrounding area clean as it is the nesting ground for many amphibians.

4. Educate Children

Educate children (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Support marine education in school as only informed children can grow to take decisions that will impact the Earth. Teach your children about climate change and how it has affected our planet, so that they have a better understanding of tomorrow's world and can take necessary actions. 5 Biggest Threats to Our Oceans and Marine Life!

5. Be The Voice for Oceans

Save Oceans (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Actively champion for the cause of our planet through social media platforms and other mediums. Inform people about the effect of our daily activities on oceans and initiate the change.

6. Reduce the Use of Toxic Pollutants

Ocean Pollution (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Minimise the use of things that act as pollutants. From factory waste to chemicals, everything ends up in the oceans. The waters should not be considered as a dumping zone.

7. Join a Beach Cleanup

Beach clean up (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

You can sign up for a beach cleanup and participate in activities that promote marine life. Take your children along and teach them the need for it.

The purpose of World Oceans Day is to remind people of the major role the oceans in our everyday lives. It aims at informing people how human actions affect oceans and the way it can "develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and mobilize and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans". Let's pledge to save our oceans and present a better world for the next generation.