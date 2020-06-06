World Oceans Day 2020 Date And Theme: Know The History and Significance of the Day That Aims to Protect The Ocean and Sustainably Use Marine Resources

World Oceans Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every year to create awareness about the need to protect oceans. The day calls on world leaders to protect the waters from further pollution. On this day, World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council plays a key role in try to engage and guide the youth around the world. The International day supports the implementation of worldwide Sustainability Development Goals, and encourages public interest in the management of the ocean and its resources. A Peep Into the World Below Water - Interesting Facts And Threat The Marine Life is Facing.

World Oceans Day 2020 Theme

UN World Oceans Day 2020 theme is “Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean.” Innovation relates to the introduction of new methods and ideas for long-lasting solutions. This year's theme is relevant in the lead-up to the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, which will run from 2021 to 2030. It will strengthen international cooperation to develop scientific research and innovative technologies which can connect ocean science with the needs of society. The subsequent events taking place throughout World Ocean Week will explore innovations across categories including technology, systems, consumer products, finance and scientific exploration and will show how these innovations can be applied. The UN World Oceans Day celebration this year will take place as a virtual event produced in partnership with Oceanic Global. 5 Biggest Threats to Our Oceans and Marine Life!

World Oceans Day History And Significance

The concept of World Oceans Day was originally proposed in 1992 by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) at the Earth Summit – UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Brazil. The observance was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008. 60 Percent of Earth's Wildlife Has Been Lost, We Are the 'Last Generation' That Can Save Nature, Says WWF.

The purpose of World Oceans Day is to remind people of the major role the oceans in our everyday lives. The observance aims at informing people the impact of human actions on the ocean and "develop a worldwide movement of citizens for the ocean, and mobilize and unite the world’s population on a project for the sustainable management of the world's oceans". Being the major source of food and medicine, they are a critical part of human lives.