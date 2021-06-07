Water is considered to be the most essential element in our lives; thus saving the largest water body, Ocean is one of the most important tasks for every human on earth. For several people across the world, the ocean plays an important role in their everyday lives. Oceans are an important part of the biosphere. However, for several years now the oceans are facing the effect of man-made destructions. And to raise awareness about the importance of the largest water body in our lives, World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8. Undoubtedly, it is very important to save the oceans around the world.

During the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, World Oceans Day was first suggested in 1992. The main aim behind celebrating World Oceans Day is to raise awareness about what people can do to make the oceans a part of sustainable development. To designate a particular day for the Oceans Day celebration, a resolution was passed by the UN General Assembly on December 5, 2008. This year, the theme of World Ocean Day is 'The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods'. Now, let’s take a look at the last 10 years' themes for the World Ocean Day celebration, which had highlighted the importance of oceans.

2011: "Our Oceans: Greening Our Future



2012: "UNCLOS @ 30"



2013: "Oceans & People"



2014: "Ocean Sustainability: Together let's ensure oceans can sustain us into the future"



2015: "Healthy Oceans, Healthy Planet"



2016: "Healthy Oceans, Healthy Planet"



2017: "Our Oceans, Our Future"



2018: "Clean our Ocean!"



2019: "Gender and Oceans"



2020: "Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean"



2021: "The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods"



According to UNESCO, World Oceans Day is celebrated every year to remind people that oceans are the lungs of our planet. To raise awareness about how to conserves and rescue the oceans, several events are being held on the particular day.

