World Oceans Day is celebrated on June 8 every year to create awareness pertinence of Oceans in our environment. It highlights the need to protect oceans from further deterioration. Our rampant pollution sustained by the oceans begs for proactive actions from governments to avoid irreversible harm. While the government's role is vital in implementing laws to save our blue planet, the onus falls on the ordinary citizens to adhere and perhaps contribute to safeguarding the water bodies surrounding this planet

Plastic is one of the major contributors to ocean pollution. It wreaks havoc on ocean life. As we celebrate World Oceans Day 2021, we bring to you 5 ways in which you can individually commit to saving the oceans.

Switch To Reusable Bottles

By using a reusable bottle you will not only save the ocean that ends up swallowing a megaton of these plastic bottles per year, but you will also save a lot of money. There is no excuse to be using plastic when there are eco-friendly cost-efficient options available in the market.

Reduce Your Carbon Foot-Print

Did you know that our oceans are responsible for half our oxygen supply that is released by oceanic plants? Climate change is leading to the deaths of these pants. Reducing our carbon footprint and switching to sustainable modes of living can save the plants from dying due to hotter climates.

Avoid Ocean Harming Cosmetic Products

The beauty industry generates a lot of waste that ends up in the ocean and these wastes are quite impossible to shore out. Microbeads and microplastics used in beauty products and packages are impossible to filter out of the oceans. These toxic chemicals in cosmetics seep through the drains ends up in oceans damaging the ecosystem and leading to aquatic deaths.

Stop Littering and Clean up the Beach

You can stop waiting around for world leaders to take up the charge of cleaning up our oceans and instead carpe-your-diem and take the lead. Start a cleanup drive with your community and clean up the beaches in your area.

Use Re-Usable Bags

Over a hundred thousand aquatic life are killed by plastic bags every year. Switch to reusable bags and avoid the deaths of aquatic species.

The theme for World Oceans Day 2021 is “The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods which highlights the life and livelihood sustained in the ocean. 71 percent of the earth’s surface is covered by oceans which is responsible for the habitat of plants, animals, and other organisms. We must save our oceans from rapid deterioration

