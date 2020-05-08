World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020 Date & Significance: Know History and Celebrations of The Day Honouring The Humanitarian Movement

World Red Cross Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

May 8th marks the annual celebration of Red Cross Day. Also referred to as the Red Crescent Day, it is the birth anniversary of Henry Dunant, the founder of the Red Cross and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This day is called World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day and is dedicated to helping people in the different calamitous situation, natural or manmade. It pays a tribute to volunteers who participated in Red Cross events. The day focuses on providing basic amenities to people in need and also strives for the dignity of victims of armed conflicts. On this day, we tell you a little more about its history and significance.

Red Cross and Red Crescent are actually international humanitarian movements which have over 97 billion volunteers from all over the world. They were founded to protect human life, ensure respect to all human beings and avoid human sufferings. The Red Cross Day or the Red Crescent Day is a celebration of the same. It is marked on May 8 as it marks the birth anniversary of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This organisation was founded in 1863 in Geneva, Switzerland. Coronavirus Outbreak: Red Cross Urges African Nations to Opt for Immediate, Strict Containment Measures; Cites Devastation on Laxity.

History and Significance

Right after the World War I, a "Red Cross Truce" was introduced. It was an "annual action that could take hold in the whole world ... that would be a major contribution to peace". It was presented in the 15th International Conference of the Red Cross in Tokyo in 1934, was approved. But the actual implementation was even after World War II. After considering the principles of truce, an annual International Red Cross Day was adopted. The very first celebration took place on May 8, 1948. The observance was renamed and came to be known as "World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day" in 1984.

This day is marked every year to promote humanitarian activities carried by the organisation. The members and volunteers raise the concerns of the people who are suffering and suggest ways in which their lives can be improved. One of the major ways of celebrations is through blood donation. People are asked to volunteer to donate blood and save those who have been victims of armed conflicts. There are several fundraising and donation events organised when people who aren't a part of the organisation can also contribute.