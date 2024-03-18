World Sparrow Day is celebrated every year on March 20 to raise awareness of the house sparrow and their conservation. The day also aims to educate people about other common birds in the environment and threats to their populations. It is an international initiative by the Nature Forever Society of India in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and numerous other national and international organisations across the world. The sparrow, especially the common house sparrow, is one of the most ubiquitous birds on the planet. Over time, it has evolved with human beings; fortunately, they are still abundant in many parts of the world. World Sparrow Day: How to Save These Birds From Disappearing.

World Sparrow Day 2024 Date

World Sparrow Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 20, i.e., Wednesday.

World Sparrow Day History

The idea of celebrating World Sparrow Day occurred during an informal discussion over tea at the Nature Forever Society's office. The Nature Forever Society was started by Mohammed Dilawar, an Indian conservationist who began his work helping the house sparrow in Nashik and was named one of the 'Heroes of the Environment' for 2008 by Time for his efforts.

The motto was to earmark a day for the house sparrow and call for the conservation of the house sparrow and other common birds. The first World Sparrow Day was celebrated in 2010 in different parts of the world. It was marked by activities and events like art competitions, awareness campaigns, sparrow processions, and interactions with the media. Happy World Sparrow Day! Twitteratti Shares Sparrow Pics, Quotes, Signal Wishes, Telegram Greetings, GIFs, and videos on the Micro-Blogging Site.

World Sparrow Day Significance

Sparrows, once familiar sights in urban and rural areas worldwide, have significantly declined due to various factors, including habitat loss, pollution, and changes in agricultural practices. World Sparrow Day highlights the importance of conserving sparrows and their habitats and promotes initiatives to create environments conducive to survival. Happy World Sparrow Day: Conservation Efforts Offer Hope for Sparrows' Return to Delhi.

World Sparrow Day serves as a platform for people working on conserving the house sparrow and other common birds. The day allows them to network, collaborate, and exchange conservation ideas, which will help spread awareness of the need to conserve common biodiversity or species of lower conservation status.

