World Toilet Day is a United Nations international day observed on November 19 to tackle the global sanitation crisis. Worldwide, 4.2 billion people live without "safely managed sanitation" and around 673 million people practise open defecation. There is also a need to maintain good hygiene inside toilets use and water scarcely. World Toilet Day is a global run to call for urgent action to end the sanitation crisis. Meanwhile, people often struggle to keep their toilets clean and free from foul smell. As we observe World Toilet Day 2020, we bring to you easy DIY videos to renovate or decorate our bathrooms and toilets. You can watch these easy tutorial videos and redecorate your washrooms do you don't have a pleasant time inside. Scented candles, curtains, planted pots and flowers are some of the elements that you can add to make your toilet look beautiful. What Is the Purpose of World Toilet Day? What Is World Sanitation Day? Top FAQs on This International Observance

The below videos shows the use of small elements which elevates the look and feel of a bathroom. If you have been looking to renovate your bathroom, then these videos will be quite handy. Towel rack and basket for personal care items will ensure things don't look haywire. Plants are another element that makes your bathroom look cool. Watch these videos and be inspired to have a clean and beautiful toilet. Aquarium to See-Through Mirrors, 5 Most Unusual Urinals Around the World!

Toilet And Bathroom DIY Decoration:

Bathroom Makeover:

Renovating Bathroom Area:

Budget Bathroom Decorating Tips:

Along with being simple, they are also cost-effective. Unless you are looking at a complete renovation, it won't cost you a lot to make your personal space look nice. As we observe World Toilet Day 2020, let's take initiative to spread the word and inform others about the importance of the observance.

