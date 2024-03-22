Bihar Day, also known as Bihar Diwas, is celebrated every year on March 22 in

Bihar. This day is significant for the people of the state as it commemorates the formation of the state. Bihar was once a part of Bengal. During British rule, Bihar and Orissa were separated from Bengal. Bihar became an independent province of the British Indian Empire on March 22, 1912. Since gaining independence in 1947, Bihar has remained a significant state within the Indian Union. Bihar Day 2024 is celebrated on Friday, March 22. This day is observed as a public holiday in Bihar. This year, the state of Bihar will complete 112 years of its existence.

Bihar Day is more than a celebration. It is more than any other public holiday in the state. The Bihar government began celebrating Bihar Day in 2010 during Nitish Kumar's tenure, marking the state's foundation day. The purpose of celebrating this day was to restore the state's pride and instil the feeling of Bihari among the citizens of the state. Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

Bihar is a state in eastern India known for its rich history and spiritual

significance. Interestingly, Bihar is known as the birthplace of two major religions in the world, which are Buddhism and Jainism. Recent reforms have brought a renewed sense of enthusiasm and pride among the people in the state.

Bihar Day 2024 Wishes in Hindi and Images

Bihar Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the state. The state organises seminars and discussions about Bihar's development and progress. In addition, the day is celebrated with many cultural events, programmes, and celebrations across the state that aim to showcase Bihar's cultural diversity and heritage.

