Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, also known as Chhattisgarh Statehood Day, is the annual statehood day of the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. It is celebrated on November 1 every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Chhattisgarh. As you celebrate Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of three Chhattisgarhi dishes to try on this special occasion.

Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava is a significant event in the state and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pride. The celebrations typically include cultural programs, parades, exhibitions, and various events that showcase the state's rich cultural heritage and traditions. Chhattisgarh has a rich culinary heritage, and celebrating Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav with some traditional dishes from the state is a great way to immerse yourself in its culture.

Chana Samosa: Chana samosa is a popular street food in Chhattisgarh. It consists of crispy, deep-fried samosas filled with a spicy and tangy chickpea curry. The combination of the crunchy outer layer and the flavourful chana (chickpea) filling is both delicious and satisfying.

Chana Samosa (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Chana Jor Garam: Chana jor garam is a popular snack made from black gram (chana) that is roasted and spiced. It's a simple yet flavourful dish commonly enjoyed by people in Chhattisgarh. The roasted chana is typically seasoned with spices like black salt, red chilli powder, and lemon juice.

Wht u guys call this one in ur language . We call it Chana Jor Garam . pic.twitter.com/NShwDWYWgO — Sumya 🌴 (@Malhar_Wari) December 26, 2022

Fara: Farra is a traditional Chhattisgarhi snack made from rice flour or gram flour. The dough is rolled into cylindrical shapes, steamed, and then cut into pieces. These pieces are sautéed with spices, making it a delicious and savoury snack.

Dofta and Fara (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These dishes represent the unique flavours and culinary traditions of Chhattisgarh. Celebrating Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav with these local delicacies will not only be a delightful culinary experience but also a way to appreciate the state's culture and heritage.

Wishing everyone a Happy Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2023 12:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).