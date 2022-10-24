Diwali 2022 will be celebrated on October 24, Monday. This festival of lights comes with the exchange of sweets and gifts among friends and family members. Diwali is a bright and colourful festival celebrated in India. People start visiting their friends' and relatives' houses to wish and greet them with gifts and sweets for Diwali. Therefore, people prepare sweets well in advance to offer to their guests when they come home for Diwali. As you celebrate Diwali 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a list of sweets that you can offer to your friends and family for this auspicious festival. Shubh Diwali 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, GIFs and SMS on Deepavali.

Gulab Jamun

It is one of the best-known delicacies in the sub-continent. Served hot along with the sugar syrup, Gulab Jamun is delicious and loved by almost everyone. As the name says, Gulab Jamun is a small plum-like fruit made in flavoured syrup.

Soan Papdi

This is the most popular sweet that is found in almost every house during Diwali. It is flaky and light and melts easily on the tongue. It is a famous gifting option for Diwali.

Sandesh

In Bengal and Odisha, Sandesh is a famous sweet gifted among people. It has several variations and most of them use chenna. The simplest version is called Makha Sandesh, but for Diwali, it is made with flavoured fruits and moulded into shapes like elephants, conch shells and fish, making it even more presentable.

Mohanthal

This popular brown sweet of Gujarat and Rajasthan is made from sweetened gram flour and ghee. It is studded with nuts and cooked slowly to form a thick fudge. It is then flavoured with saffron and cardamom.

Kaju Katli

Kaju Katli is a very common sweet exchanged during festivals and auspicious occasions. It is made with cashew nuts and is loved because of its mouth-melting texture.

Diwali is all about decorations and celebrations. Enjoy Diwali with the above-mentioned sweets as this time of the year is all about celebrations. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2022 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).