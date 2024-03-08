Is March 8 a dry day in India? Yes, March 8, 2024, is a dry day in India. The reason is that it's the special festival of Mahashivratri celebrated on this day. Mahashivratri is all about honouring and worshipping Lord Shiva, one of the main and most important deities in Hinduism. Because Mahashivratri is observed throughout India, the government has declared March 8 a dry day across the country. This means that buying or selling alcohol is not allowed on this day as a mark of respect for the auspicious festival.

Mahashivratri 2024 Day

On March 8, 2024, which is a Friday, Hindus around the globe celebrate Mahashivratri with great joy and devotion. This special day holds great significance not only in India but also worldwide. It's believed that on Mahashivratri, Lord Shiva performed the celestial dance known as the tandava nritya. Additionally, legend has it that this is the day of Lord Shiva's divine marriage with Goddess Parvati. Another story tells us that Lord Shiva drank poison to protect the world from darkness and ignorance. Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate Mahashivratri by worshiping him and seeking blessings from the divine for a happy and prosperous life.

What is a Dry Day?

Dry days are those days when the buying, selling, and drinking of alcohol are not allowed. This means that restaurants, shops, and hotels cannot sell alcohol during these times. Dry days often happen on religious days, government holidays, or big events like voting. But not all dry days are the same everywhere. Some are observed nationwide, while others might only be in one state or a particular city. It all depends on the specific day, event, or festival happening in that place.

March 8 is Dry Day in India

March 8 is Mahashivratri, a special and auspicious festival in India. Dry days are kept on important days, events, or religious days. So, on the occasion of Mahashivratri on March 8, 2024, India will observe a dry day. This means alcohol won't be sold, purchased, or consumed across the country.

