How to Make Hot Cross Buns at Home? Easy Easter 2020 Recipe to Relish the Sweet Delight This Sunday (Watch Video)

Hot Cross Buns (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Easter is on its way, but this year is different and difficult. Unlike every year, we will have to stay at home to celebrate the holiday. There will not be any big outdoor Easter egg hunts, as most of the countries are under lockdown. But this certainly does not mean, we cannot make Easter memorable. Easter Sunday 2020 is on April 12. While a few local restaurants will remain open for home deliveries and takeaways, you can try out some special recipes at home. Of all the Easter specials, the hot cross bun is the most radical experimentation among people. If you are wondering how to make the hot cross buns at home, we have got you the recipe and ingredients, along with the video so that you can get step-by-step guidance to relish in the sweet delight and make Easter 2020 worth remembering. From Orange Ricotta Pancakes to Asparagus Frittatas; 7 Dishes to Try This Easter Sunday.

Hot Cross Buns Ingredients:

You will need quite a few ingredients for these rich doughy treats. White bread flour, salt, caster sugar, mixed spice, nutmeg, unsalted butter, sultanas, mixed peel, apples, fresh yeast and milk. For the cross on the top, flour, caster sugar and pinch of fine sea salt. And for the glaze, you need caster sugar, lemon juice and water. How to Make Cheesy Potato Casserole Easily at Home? Step-By-Step Guide To Make This Easter Side Dish Like a Pro!

How to Make Hot Cross Buns At Home?

Take a bowl, put the currants, sultanas and dried fruit, and cover them with boiling water. You need to rehydrate the dried fruit. Allow them to soften in the water for about 15 minutes, discard the water. Now add the orange peel and mix it.

For the dough, place the dough ingredients in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook and mix on low speed for about 4-5 minutes. Mix it, till you see the dough is not sticky at the bottom of the bowl.

Add the dried fruit to the bowl and mix for another minute, to evenly distribute the fruit into the dough.

Place the dough in a large, lightly oiled bowl. Cover it with a plastic wrap and put it somewhere warm for more than an hour, until it has doubled the volume.

Line a baking sheet with baking paper and set aside. Tip the dough out into a lightly floured surface.

Use a knife or pastry cutter to divide the dough into even portions and then roll into a round bun.

Arrange the buns on the prepared baking sheet. Cover them with a tea towel and put it in a warm place to let it double.

Once the buns have proved, pipe a cross on the top of each one and bake for about 14-15 minutes until golden brown. Remove them from the oven and place on a cooling rack.

Brush with the bun glaze and serve warm, with plenty of butter.

Watch Video: How to Make Hot Cross Buns

Easter is a fun time and engaging in making different traditional recipes at home makes it even more joyous. With so many people in the baking mood, now it is time for you. Try them out this year and enjoy the sweet delight. Happy Easter!