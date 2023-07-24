Pasta is one of the popular dishes that people enjoy eating every once in a while. And among its many varieties, spaghetti pasta is one of the quickest dishes you can whip up if you have all the ingredients in place. From classic Italian Spaghetti to giving it a very spicy Indianized twist, there are several ways you can enjoy your pasta with sauces and seasonings. If you love experimenting and are always looking for delicious meals, you should check out these variations on an easy spaghetti dish. Noodles vs Spaghetti: From Preparation to Serving, Differences Between Spaghetti and Noodles.

Indian Style Tomato Spaghetti

Most of us have had the classic tomato sauce spaghetti, a very easy-to-make and tasty recipe. If you love the tanginess of tomatoes, then this is the quickest pasta recipe you can enjoy for quick meals.

Mixed Veg Spaghetti Pasta

Give your spaghetti meal a healthier twist by mixing veggies. Very similar to mixed veg noodles, you can prepare the Mixed veg pasta by boiling all the veggies and a spicy seasoning of pepper and sauces. Share Pasta Jokes and Easy-To-Make Delicious Recipes To Celebrate This Favourite Dish.

Spaghetti Bolognese

Bolognese sauce is a meat-based sauce with its origins in Bologna, Italy. If you are fond of non-veg, then you can easily get the Bolognese sauce or make your own version at home with minced meat.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

A classic Italian-inspired dish for dinner, this takes a little longer to prepare but is so worth it. Once you master the meatballs, you won’t need to get the ones from the store.

One-pot Spaghetti Pasta

One-pot meals have been quite the trend for a while. Did you know you can make that for spaghetti too? Watch the recipe below to make your pasta within 20 mins.

The next time you feel like having Spaghetti for dinner, check out these variations and stir up a finger-licking meal.

