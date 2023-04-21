Eid al-Fitr, or Eid marks the end of Ramadan (the ninth month of the Islamic calendar), when Muslims observe roza or fast for the entire month. On the day of Eid, people have a joyous time with family and friends, exchanging gifts, praying at the mosque, and preparing a range of savoury delicacies. Sevaiyaan, kebabs, biryani, and sheer korma are among the delicacies that are prepared on the day of Eid. In India, Eid is celebrated with much enthusiasm and devotion. Here are some of the best traditional Eid al-Fitr foods and dishes you must try during this year's Eid celebrations. In 2023, Ramadan began on Thursday, March 23; hence, the holy period will end on Friday, April 21. With the sighting of the moon, Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22 in India. Eid ul-Fitr 2023 Dessert Recipes: From Sheer Khurma to Khoya Kulfi; 5 Traditional Eid Sweets That You Must Try.

Biryani

Biryani (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Biryani is undoubtedly the most popular dish to be eaten during Eid celebrations. The dish is coupled with a bowl full of curd and salad or raita. Depending on the preferences, Biryani can be made with chicken or mutton with a dash of spices, vegetables, and meat chunks.

Bhuna Gosht

Bhuna Gosht (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Bhuna Gosht is one of the must-try dishes for all people who are non-vegetarian lovers. This dish is made with pieces of mutton pan-fried in a spicy gravy and flavoured with various Indian spices. The dish is generally served with hot naan or roti.

Haleem

Haleem (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Haleem is a famous dish, especially in Hyderabad. The dish is made of meat, pulses and dates, which are blended together for a mouth-watering combination. Non-vegetarian lovers will simply love this meaty lentil soup-like dish with the touch of Indian spices. The dish is slow-cooked and usually served during the Eid dinner.

Seekh Kebab

Seekh Kebab (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Seekh Kebab is a special and most famous appetizer during Eid. The dish is made by mixing pieces of meat which are marinated in spices and made to perfection. These are skewered meat sausages cooked over a charcoal fire and flavoured with spices, onions, garlic, ginger, green chilli peppers, and herbs. In India, seekh kebabs are often made with chicken or ground lamb.

Murgh Musallam

Murgh Musallam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Murgh Musallam talks of royalty! It’s a chicken dish prepared with a mixture of spices and curd, making it a perfect delicacy for the Eid feast. This dish is easy to make and saves much of your time with excellent results!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).