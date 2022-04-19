Eid al-Fitr is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in the Islamic religion. The festival marks the end of Ramadan which is the holy month of fasting. Eid begins at sunset on the night of the crescent moon's first sighting, and if the moon cannot be seen immediately after the 29th day of the previous lunar month, Eid is celebrated the next day. Eid al-Fitr 2022 is most likely be celebrated in India on Tuesday, 3rd May. Eid al-Fitr 2022 Mehndi Designs: Latest Indian Henna Patterns and Easy Arabic Mehandi Designs To Celebrate the Islamic Festival (Watch Videos).

It is forbidden to fast on the day of Eid al-Fitr and the festival is celebrated as the day of breaking the fast. Family and friends exchange sweets and greetings. As an Eid gift, Elders in the family give money or ‘salami’ to the youngsters. A delicious feast is prepared for dinner, combining old and new flavours and recipes and including some classics like Ghosht Biryani and Sheer Kurma. Let’s take a look at some of the recipes that you can make for your Eid al-Fitr feast.

5 Recipes For Eid-al Fitr 2022

1. Mutton Yakhni Pulao

Yakhni Pulao is a speciality dish made with mutton and saffron. Mutton Yakhni Pulao is flavour packed rice with soft and tender mutton that has been marinated in a spice blend. It is one of the most loved dishes.

2. Chapli Kebab

This is a Peshawari style kebab, made with minced mutton and spice blend. Chapli Kebab is not always crispy but rather soft formed and is made with pomegranate seeds to add a level of bite to the dish and serves as a great appetizer.

3. Nihari

Fans of Mutton swear by Nihari, the dish is slow-cooked meat in a broth of blended vegetables and spices. Nihari is the art of slow cooking of meat. The dish is aromatic and will definitely be the star of the feast.

4. Sheer Kurma

Eid without Sheer Kurma feels incomplete. It is a classic vermicelli sweet that is made with condensed milk and dry fruits. The dish is filled with warmth and rich with the history of Eid.

5. Ande Ka Mesub

Ande Ka Mesub is an egg halwa made from eggs and flour. This dish is very simple and not too high on the sweet quotient but the flavours topped with dry fruits make it a popular one amongst the children.

Eid al-Fitr is not just the celebration of the breaking of the fast, it is the celebration of reflection and perseverance. The festival is celebrated with a lot of grandeur and also with a belief in charity, people donate new and old belongings to the people in need and that embodies the spirit of the festival.

