Eid ul-Fitr is also known as the festival of breaking the fast. It is one of the most important religious celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Eid ul-Fitr is a time of family gathering and feasting. People prepare delicious traditional food, clean and decorate their houses, buy new clothes, and women apply beautiful henna designs on their hands. As you celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2023, here's a collection of beautiful Indian mehndi designs you can try for the day. You will find the latest mehndi designs for Eid ul-Fitr, beautiful mehandi designs with 'Eid Mubarak' text and simple Indian mehendi patterns for the back and front hand to celebrate the festival.

In India, Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be observed either on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22, depending upon the sighting of the moon. The day people see the new moon is called Chand Raat, the eve of Eid. On this day, people start finishing the last-minute preparations for Eid, and women start looking for the best mehndi designs for their hands. Here is a collection of beautiful Indian mehndi designs that you can download and try to beautify your hands for the important day of Eid ul Fitr 2023. For Eid 2023, Take a Cue From Bollywood Celebrities To Glam Up Your Festive Outfit.

Latest Mehndi Designs For Back Hand

Intricate Mehndi Designs For Eid Celebrations

Beautiful Mehndi Designs With 'Eid Mubarak' Text

Simple Yet Beautiful Mehndi Designs

Eid ul-Fitr is a time of joy and celebrations. Families gather together, exchange gifts and observe the day with traditional feasting and fireworks. Wishing everyone Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2023 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).