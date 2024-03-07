Maha Shivratri, celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu culture. It marks a night of devotion, prayer, and fasting, symbolizing divine light and knowledge overcoming darkness and ignorance. Maha Shivratri 2024 will be observed on Friday, March 8. Devotees observe rigorous rituals, including meditation, chanting of sacred hymns, and visiting Shiva temples throughout the night. As for food on this day, many devotees abstain from consuming grains, pulses, and non-vegetarian food, opting instead for fasting-friendly meals such as fruits, milk, and special dishes made with ingredients like sabudana (tapioca pearls) and water chestnut flour. These fasting foods are believed to purify the body and soul, fostering a sense of spiritual elevation and reverence during this auspicious occasion. As you observe Maha Shivratri 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of traditional food recipes you can prepare on the day. Maha Shivratri Thandai Recipes: 5 Refreshing Ways To Enjoy This Traditional Indian Cold Beverage on Mahashivratri.

On Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, several traditional foods are prepared and consumed as part of the fasting rituals. Here are five of them:

1. Sabudana Khichdi: Made from soaked and cooked tapioca pearls (sago), Sabudana Khichdi is a popular fasting dish consumed during Maha Shivratri. It is often flavoured with spices like cumin seeds, green chillies, and crushed peanuts, providing a nutritious and satisfying meal for devotees observing the fast.

Sabudana Khichdi (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Vrat Ke Chawal: These are special rice dishes prepared using ingredients allowed during fasting, such as samvat rice (barnyard millet) or sama rice (little millet). Vrat ke Chawal dishes may include pulao, khichdi, or kheer, offering a delicious and wholesome option for devotees abstaining from regular grains.

Vrat Ke Chawal (Photo Credits: Flickr)

3. Kuttu Ki Puri: Kuttu (buckwheat) flour is commonly used in fasting recipes, and Kuttu Ki Puri is a favourite among devotees on Maha Shivratri. These deep-fried bread rounds are made from a dough of buckwheat flour, mashed potatoes, and spices, providing a delightful accompaniment to fasting meals.

Kuttu Ki Puri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Singhare Atte Ka Halwa: Singhara (water chestnut) flour is another fasting-friendly ingredient commonly used on Maha Shivratri. This sweet and rich dessert is made from water chestnut flour, ghee (clarified butter), sugar, cardamom and nuts. It is a delicious way to conclude the fasting day.

Atte Ka Halwa | Representative Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Fruit Chaat: A refreshing and nutritious option for breaking the fast is Fruit Chaat, a medley of assorted fruits tossed with lemon juice, black salt, and chaat masala. This colourful and flavourful dish provides a burst of energy and hydration after a day of fasting, making it a popular choice among devotees on Maha Shivratri.

Fruit Chaat (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Maha Shivratri is not only a time for devout worship and spiritual reflection but also a celebration of tradition and culinary heritage. Through these traditional foods, devotees honour Lord Shiva while nourishing their bodies and souls with fasting-friendly delicacies rich in flavour and symbolism.

Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2024.

