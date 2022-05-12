Summers are the time of fresh fruits, cool drinks and sunscreen, and even though summers offer a great time to unwind and take a vacation, sometimes the heat can be too much. People worldwide are experiencing a massive heatwave that can be draining and lead to serious health issues. It is essential that we take care of our bodies and keep ourselves hydrated. And what better way to do that than consume detox water or infused water. Detox water is made by infusing fruits, herbs and vegetables with water; it contains very few calories and is often recommended as a great way to keep hydrated without consuming unhealthy drinks. Lemon, mint and cucumber are some of the most popular choices of ingredients for detox water combinations because they all of them contain health benefits and work great in combination with other fruits and vegetables. Lemon Water Won't Detox or Energise You. But It May Affect Your Body in Other Ways.

Detox water is made by infusing fruits and vegetables with water over a bit of time, and this method is considered more nutritious than blending or juicing the ingredients. Cucumber has cooling properties and, paired with mint, it helps the gut be healthy. At the same time, Strawberry and grapefruit water is enriched with antioxidants and helps in skin glow. Detox waters can help you stay hydrated and fresh while choosing healthy alternatives to sugar-laced drinks and sodas. Detox water is also pretty simple and can be made at home using the ingredients of your choice. Here are five detox water combinations that you should try to beat the summer heat. Nimbu Pani to Quench Your Thirst This Summer; From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion,Here’s Why You Should Drink Lemonade to Beat The Heat.

5 Healthy and Tasty Detox Drinks For Summers

1. Lime Mint Water

Lime & Mint Detox Water (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Lime is filled with Vitamin C and provides the much-needed citrus value to the drink, and Mint is considered a miracle ingredient that helps keep gastrointestinal issues at bay. Mint is also added to other beverages to add a level of freshness.

2. Watermelon Citrus Water

Watermelon Citrus Detox Water (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Watermelons are the perfect summer water because of their water quantities, and they help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Watermelon infused with lemon and mint leaves makes for chilled and refreshing detox water that is great during the peak summer season.

3. Cucumber Lemon Water

Cucumber & Lemon Detox Water (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Famous detox water for weight loss, cucumber and lemon have cooling properties; while cucumber helps flush out the toxins, lemon helps keep the calories in the check.

4. Fennel/Saunf Water

Fennel/Saunf Detox Water (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Fennels are natural antacids and are often consumed after meals to help aid in digestion. Summers can lead to many stomach issues and give way to acidity. Fennel water is consumed to avoid stomach and gastro issues in general because it also leaves you feeling refreshed.

5. Strawberry And Grapefruit Water

Strawberry & Grapefruit Detox Water (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Strawberries are a great source of antioxidants; they have anti-inflammatory qualities and also help to regulate blood sugar levels. When infused with grapefruit, it makes a tangy and refreshing drink perfect for the summer heat.

Detox water helps in regulating our they are a great source of maintaining the pH balance of our bodies which can be a little difficult during summers. Detox waters are also a healthy alternative to processed drinks and are much more affordable and easy to make. It is safe to say that with these many benefits, Detox waters are definitely worth the hype and are perfect for the summer season.

