Going Vegan? From Nut Butters to Pureed Fruits, Plant-Based Ways to Substitute Eggs in Cooking and Baking

Cookies (Photo Credits: John Dancy on Unsplash)

From your morning omelette to your evening cookies, eggs are a staple in so many recipes and for a good reason. Eggs are a classic component of breakfast dishes, and they bind the baked goods well. But if you are going vegan, it means that you have to strike out the egg from your diet. Fret not as there are a lot of egg substitutes you can use in your dishes with equally amazing results. Here are some innovative ways to replace egg in your kitchen.

Flaxseeds or Chia Seeds

Flaxseeds or chia seeds are one of the best substitutes for eggs. Simply mix a tablespoon of chia seeds in your pancakes and cookies, and you get a texture that mimics eggs. Plus, these seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which promote a healthy heart and a youthful skin. How to Go Vegan on a Budget? Genius Ways to Save Hundreds of Rupees on Groceries.

Pureed Fruits

Pureed fruits like ripe bananas can be excellent for binding. They also add a little extra sweetness, making them perfect for baked items. Pumpkin puree can be an excellent choice for binding for dishes that are not too sweet, such as burgers and buns.

Water and Baking Powder

For a no-fuss egg replacement, a combination of water and baking powder can do the trick. All you have to do is combine two tablespoons of water with two tablespoons of baking powder and some vegetable oil to get the egg-like consistency. Does Vegan Diet Lower Testosterone; 5 Plant-Based Foods to Be Eaten by Men for High Androgen Level.

Nut Butters

Nut butters like cashews, almonds and peanuts can replace eggs in specific recipes and boost the protein content. The nut butters can be an excellent addition to your peanut butter cookies and your pancakes. Three tablespoons of your favourite nut butter is all you need to replace one egg.

Plant-Based Yoghurt

Yoghurt made of plant-derivatives like cashew and coconut can be an easy way to replace eggs in your recipe. A quarter cup of yoghurt can replace an egg. Just ensure that you stick to plain yoghurt without any extra sugar or artificial flavours. Vegan Milk Options: From Coconut to Almond, Here Are 5 Types of Non-Dairy Milk For Lactose Intolerant People And Vegans.

Mashed potatoes might sound a little too adventurous, but you can replace eggs with mashed potatoes in denser baked goods. They can provide a nice texture to your bread and burger buns.