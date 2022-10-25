Govardhan Puja is also known as Annakut Puja or Annakoot Puja. "Annakut" means "mountain of food." It is observed on the first lunar day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Govardhan Puja 2022 was to be celebrated on Tuesday, October 25. However, the puja tithi has shifted to October 26, Wednesday, due to the Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan taking place on Tuesday.

On Govardhan Puja, devotes worship to Govardhan hill and prepares and offers a large variety of vegetarian food to Krishna as a mark of gratitude. Annakut ki sabzi is prepared on Govardhan Puja and sets an example of how good food is included in festivities. Annakut is a medley of vegetables and is a very important part of Govardhan Puja. As you celebrate Govardhan Puja 2022, we at Latestly have curated the recipe of Annakut that you can try for the day. From Annakut to Laddoos, Foods You Can Make as Prasad for Lord Shri Krishna.

Govardhan Puja is mostly celebrated a day after Lakshmi Puja. After three days of continuous festivities that start with Dhanteras, people crave light and simple food, and annakut is the perfect food to serve the purpose. The simple yet nutritious Annakut prepared on Govardhan Puja is full of colourful vegetables. Annakut Puja is observed to honour the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra where Lord Krishna saved the people of Gokul from the wrath of Lord Indra with the help of Govardhan Parvat. Celebrating the Govardhan puja by preparing annakut ki sabzi, here is an easy recipe that you can try for the Annakut Puja.

On this day people prepare 56 different types of food and offer it to Lord Krishna as bhog. The preparations majorly consist of dishes made from cereals like wheat, green leafy vegetables, gram flour curry etc. It is one of the ways to show our dedication towards our gods and goddesses. You must try above-mentioned annakut ki sabzi recipe as you prepare for Govardhan Puja 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Govardhan Puja 2022!

