Diwali festivities have kicked off with immense joy in India. The following day of Badi Diwali or Lakshmi Puja is usually observed as Govardhan Puja. However, due to the Partial Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan, the auspicious festival devoted to Shri Krishna will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 26. The Shubh Muhurat and Tithi of Govardhan Puja 2022 will be shifted to October 26. According to Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja will take place on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, with Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat falling between 6.36 AM to 8.55 AM. The duration of puja is 2 hours and 18 minutes. Pratipada tithi begins at 4.18 PM on October 25, 2022, and ends at 2.42 PM on October 26. Govardhan Puja 2022 Wishes & Annakut Greetings: Celebrate the Auspicious Day After Diwali by Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and HD Images With Loved Ones.

Here's All You Need To Know About Govardhan Puja 2022:

Govardhan Puja 2022 Date in India: Know Significance, Puja Samagri, Muhurat Time and Everything You Need to Know About Annakut Puja#Diwali2022#GovardhanPuja#GovardhanPuja2022#AnnakutPujahttps://t.co/FgNDXLaI5s — LatestLY (@latestly) October 25, 2022

Govardhan Puja 2022 Messages, Wishes and Images To Celebrate the Festival Dedicated to Lord Krishna

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)