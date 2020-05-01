Gujarat Day 2020: From Dal Dhokli to Khandvi, Authentic Gujarati Recipes You Can Make at Home to Celebrate State Formation Day on May 1

Oats Rava Dhokla (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Every year on May 1, Labour Day is celebrated. It is also known as International Workers' Day or May Day in some places. However, in the Indian states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, the day is celebrated as 'Maharashtra Day' and 'Gujarat Day', respectively. Gujarat was officially formed on 1 May 1960 and ever since that time, the first day of May is celebrated as the day of Gujarat. People celebrate the day in different ways. Some cook a variety of authentic Gujarati dishes on this day. The Gujarati cruising offers a large variety of sweet and savoury dishes. Gujarat food is mostly vegetarian and simple. Gujarat Day 2020 History and Significance: Why Is May 1 Celebrated as Gujarat Formation Day? Here Is What You Need to Know.

Gujarati food is known to be a very healthy combination of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals and usually consists of chapattis, rice, vegetables, lentils, lettuce, sweets and dairy-based items. Gujarati cuisine is high on taste, presentation and requires unique cooking techniques. A typical Gujarati meal consists of roti or bread made of wheat flour or millet flour, a vegetable or vegetable dish, dal, rice, a glass of chhas and a dessert.

Gujarati Thepla

Methi Thepla is usually prepared using wheat flour, fenugreek leaves and a blend of other spices. It's best served with garlic chutney and curd. They are also eaten with a sweet grated mango pickle or chutney, called chhunda.

Khandvi

These rolls of steamed thin sheets of gram flour often have a tangy taste and are only eaten after tempering. Here's how you can easily prepare the snack at home:

Khichu

Khichu, also Khichiu is a famous Gujarati snack made using ingredients like rice flour, curry leaves and chillies. Check out how to make it at home easily:

Muthia

A tea-time snack, is quite a famous, traditional recipe from Gujarat. You can easily make it at home with simple ingredients, check out:

Dal Dhokli

This is known to be a complete meal in itself. Chopped like roti, pieces of spicy flour dumplings are soaked in a thick, sweet and spicy dal.

One of the common things in most of the dishes made in Gujrat is that they have a slightly mixed taste of tangy and sweet. Amid the lockdown, you can try these easy recipes on your own at home.