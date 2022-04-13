Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022! Every year on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram's devotee Hanuman Ji is celebrated. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees of Sankatmochan Hanuman Ji on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and this day is celebrated with great pomp across the country. Rudravatar Hanuman ji was born to help Shri Vishnu in the time of Lord Rama's incarnation. Pawanputra Hanumanji had helped Shri Ram in killing Ravana, searching for Sita and conquering Lanka. The purpose of Hanuman ji's birth was to serve Lord Ram. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 16. The fast will be observed on this day itself. Know about the date, significance, dos and don'ts and puja vidhi of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Purnima Tithi Begins: April 16, Saturday at 2:25 am

Purnima date ends: April 17, Sunday at 12:24 pm

Puja Samagri

For Hanuman ji's worship on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, you'll need red clothes, water urn, Panchamrit, Janeu, Gangajal, vermilion, silver/goldwork, red flowers, garlands, roasted gram, jaggery, betel leaf, coconut, banana, mustard oil, jasmine oil, ghee, Tulsi leaves, lamps, incense, incense sticks & camphor etc.

Puja Vidhi

Light a four-faced lamp on this day to please Lord Hanuman.

Apart from this, recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand.

Offer marigolds, and rose flowers to Hanuman Ji.

Offer malpua, laddu, churma, banana, guava, etc. as prasad.

Light a ghee lamp in front of the statue of Hanuman Ji.

Offer vermilion chola to Hanuman Ji, because of this, the wishes are fulfilled soon.

Do not make this mistake in worshipping Hanuman Ji

Hanuman Jayanti Dos & Don'ts

Devotees worship Hanuman Ji on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, don't worship Hanuman Ji wearing black or white clothes.

If you fast on Hanuman Jayanti, then do not consume salt at all.

If you are feeling angry then do not worship Hanuman Ji.

Do not use Charanamrit at all while worshipping Hanuman Ji on the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

No one should consume liquor on this day.

Hanuman Ji should not be worshipped wearing dirty clothes and without taking bath.

On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, after taking bath in the morning, wearing red or yellow clothes is considered auspicious.

Hanuman Ji is considered to be a peace messenger, so worship Hanuman Ji with a calm mind.

Besan laddus should be offered.

Special attention should be paid to cleanliness and purity in the worship of Hanuman Ji.

You must recite Sunderkand.

Hanuman Ji is a true devotee of Lord Rama. Therefore, by chanting the name of Ram on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, the infinite grace of Hanuman Ji is obtained.

Watch Video: Shree Hanuman Chalisa by Gulshan Kumar

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Hanuman Ji on Saturday has special significance. The easiest way to please Hanuman Ji is to recite Hanuman Chalisa regularly. All the wishes of a person are fulfilled by reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Hanuman Ji has special grace on the person who regularly chants the name of Shri Ram.

