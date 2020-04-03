How to Make Banana Bread at Home? Chefs and Influencers Share Easy Recipes on Instagram During COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos)

Banana Bread (Photo Credits: Pexels)

As more and more people are working from home and practice self-isolation due to COVID-19, there has been an increasing interest in baking. Not only that, everyone is trying out to make all kinds of meals to keep themselves occupied during this time. The latest craze is banana bread—the ultimate sweet bread in a category all its own. While banana bread is simple, it can still be made in several ways. You can stick with the classic banana bread, or you can get creative with the add-ins, the choice is yours and the fun during the process too. If any of you are wondering how one can make banana bread at home, brace yourselves as chefs and influencers are sharing easy recipes on Instagram during the COVID-19 lockdown, because why not! The videos of the recipes are an instant social media hit. How to Make Dough for Pizza Base? Ingredients and Step-by-Step Recipe to Treat Yourself With Homemade Pizza.

How to Make Banana Bread at Home? Ingredients and Recipe

To make the classic banana bread, you will need sugar, flour, baking soda, ground nutmeg, salt, baking powder, eggs, overripe bananas and unsalted melted butter.

To mash the bananas, you do not need a mixer; a fork is perfect for the job.

Now mix them into the batter. Add the dry ingredients and eggs and mix it until fully incorporated.

Preheat the oven and butter the bottom sides and edges of the loaf pan, so it does not stick.

Pour the batter in the prepared pan.

Bake at least for an hour, until it turns into golden brown.

Let it cool for about 15 minutes and slice away to enjoy.

Check out variant recipes, like adding walnuts, chocolate chips, fruits or other ingredients to make the banana bread tastier! The chefs and Instagram influencers are making quarantine productive for us. How to Make Rice Krispie Treats at Home? Follow These Quick Steps to Make the Sweet Treat With Minimal Ingredients.

Watch Video:

Quick and Easy Recipe!

Nutella Banana Bread!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Kankaria (@the_savouryspree) on Apr 1, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

Chocolate Banana Bread!

The banana bread can be stored, wrapped in a tight plastic wrap or placed in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Baking is easy and seems like everyone can! Just follow the basic steps, and you can make your own classic banana bread too.