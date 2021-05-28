Is the BTS meal out? The meal was made available in the U.S. on Wednesday and it'll stick around through June 20. It'll also be available in South Korea and 11 additional countries on Thursday. How much is the BTS meal at McDonald's?

The price of the meal hasn't been made available in most countries. However, a BTS meal in the USA will cost $6.13.

What does the BTS meal include?

The meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke and, for the first time in the U.S. it'll also come with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces.

Where will the BTS meal be available?

Besides the U.S, It was also made available in the Bahamas, Canada and eight other countries on Wednesday. In a month it'll be out in 50 countries including UK, Australia, Greece, U.A.E, Philippines etc.

The BTS Meal is coming to Delhi and Mumbai 🇮🇳 in June@BTS_twt #BTSxMcD pic.twitter.com/y0SlG6SRNO — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 19, 2021

Is BTS McDonald's meal available in India?

According to the official website of McDonald, the meal will arrive in India in Delhi and Mumbai on June 1 and June 4, 2021, respectively.

McDonald's is also dropping merchandise with a side of fries in the U.S. McDonald's said in a news release that the "head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the crave-able, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals."

The last collaboration was in October when McDonald's had the J Balvin Meal with the award-winning reggaeton artist. In September, Travis Scott collaboration led to shortages of key ingredients across the U.S.

