The wildly-anticipated Friends Reunion has happened and people have already watched, cried and made peace that after 17 years, this is closure. All the six favourites Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow returned and shared anecdotes about their time on the show. There were many cameos too and one of them was of the South Korean Kpop band BTS. After watching their short video, Army now believes the band shot the episode last year. FRIENDS the Reunion Review: Nostalgic, Heartbreaking, Touching and Somewhat Stretched, ‘The One Where It All Comes Back’! (LatestLY Exclusive)

One of the members RM had revealed on James Corden's show in the Carpool Segment that he learned English with the help of Friends. That could be the reason why the biggest global boy band shot a short video for the special episode on The One Where Friends Touched Many Lives'.

Check out a few reactions here...

It seems BTS filmed this for "Friends Reunion" last Jun~Jul in 2020 if we see their outfits and hairstyles. According to the media, the show was supposed to be in last year but it was delayed by the pandemic. that's why.. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/iXT22ZErQC — Soo Choi 💛 Butter🧈 (@choi_bts2) May 27, 2021

The fact or conjecture?

BTS filmed the video for “Friends: The Reunion” during map of the soul: the journey era from july 2020... pic.twitter.com/s5AVCqL4Lv — Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ 🧈 (@kmohanty99) May 27, 2021

When everyone is against you

So BTS FRIENDS REUNION message was shot last year. Imagine how many bts content bighit isn't releasing yet👀 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/i4zv00DqCq — disease🌻 (@jung_crislen) May 27, 2021

Stay gold era?

guys the friends reunion video of bts was filmed back in stay gold era,,😭😭 — ً (@jeonzcelests) May 27, 2021

Well, the video has RM doing most of the talking and the rest of the boys look quite bored. While the director of the special episode did caution the army not to get their hopes too high for their appearance well ahead of the airing, it still begs the question 'Was it required?'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2021 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).