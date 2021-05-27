The wildly-anticipated Friends Reunion has happened and people have already watched, cried and made peace that after 17 years, this is closure. All the six favourites Courtney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow returned and shared anecdotes about their time on the show. There were many cameos too and one of them was of the South Korean Kpop band BTS. After watching their short video, Army now believes the band shot the episode last year. FRIENDS the Reunion Review: Nostalgic, Heartbreaking, Touching and Somewhat Stretched, ‘The One Where It All Comes Back’! (LatestLY Exclusive)

One of the members RM had revealed on James Corden's show in the Carpool Segment that he learned English with the help of Friends. That could be the reason why the biggest global boy band shot a short video for the special episode on The One Where Friends Touched Many Lives'.

Well, the video has RM doing most of the talking and the rest of the boys look quite bored. While the director of the special episode did caution the army not to get their hopes too high for their appearance well ahead of the airing, it still begs the question 'Was it required?'

