National Cheeseburger Day is annually celebrated on September 18 in the United States of America. This event is observed to simply enjoy the most delicious and iconic fast food in the USA. A few days back on September 15, 2020, National Double Cheeseburger Day was observed. This food holiday is the lighter version. While only a single stack, this tasty burger still earns a celebration. This day is being celebrated every year since the early 1920s. On the occasion of National Cheeseburger Day 2020 (US), we will share with you a homemade recipe of America's favourite sandwich. National Double Cheeseburger Day 2020: Easy Step-by-Step Guide to Make the Tasty Burger With Extra Cheese of Your Dreams! (Watch Video)

Restaurants in the United States have different theories regarding the origin of a cheeseburger. Most restaurants claim their outlet to be the origin of a cheeseburger. One story suggests that Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger in 1926 while working at his father’s Pasadena, California sandwich shop, The Rite Spot. Likewise, a restaurant in Los Angeles called O’Dell’s, claim that cheeseburger originated at their place. On National Cheeseburger Day many fast food outlets offer free cheeseburger to people along with special offers. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of single-patty cheeseburger consists of 303 calories. Cheeseburger tastes best by using beef and including ingredients like iceberg leaves, tomatoes, onions, olives, black pepper. mustard sauce, to name a few. Now let us take a look at the homemade recipe of the cheeseburger. Mouth-Watering Burgers From Around The World That Every Fast Food Lover Should Try Atleast Once.

Cheeseburger Homemade Recipe

On National Cheeseburger Day 2020, get creative and use different culinary skills to prepare this yummilicious food. Also, become part of this delicious event celebration by sharing pictures on social media of you enjoying your cheeseburger.

