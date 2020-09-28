Your daily cup of coffee could be doing much more that you actually think of it. While you may see it as a kick-starter to the day, it has an array of benefits including aiding in burning fat. While not many agree, many researchers have shown that it has the brain-boosting ability, and antioxidants that fight inflammation, cause of many chronic conditions, arthritis, atherosclerosis and many types of cancer. National Coffee Day is celebrated in the U.S. and Canada on September 29, while internationally it is observed on October 1. As we celebrate National Coffee Day 2020, we bring to you some interesting benefits of the much-loved beverage. How Much Coffee is Too Much Coffee? Know Everything About the Healthiest Way to Get Your Dose of Caffeine Daily!

Coffee is a loved beverage across countries and today more than hundreds of variants of it are available. According to legends, coffee came to use in the ninth century. Arabica and Robusta are two of the main types of coffee. Brazil produces about a third of the world's coffee supply after Vietnam. Coffee Good For Your Gut, Potential Protective Affect Against Gallstones.

Health Benefits

According to recent studies, coffee drinkers are less likely to die from coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease. There many other health benefits the beverage comes with, even reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer

Improve Energy Levels

Caffeine present in coffee gets absorbed into the bloodstream and improves energy level instantly. Many studies have shown how coffee has helped improve brain function including memory, energy levels and general mental function.

It Makes You Happy

Researchers have found that drinking coffee makes people happy. Often the beverage is often to positive emotions, including kindness, affection, calmness and above all, happiness. Attention Caffeinators! 4 Creative Uses of Coffee Other Than Drinking You’ll Be Thankful For.

Coffee Curbs Depression

Various studies related to depression have suggested that there is a relationship between drinking coffee and depression. In several studies, the data suggested an inverse relationship between coffee consumption and depression. Often heavy coffee drinkers seemed to have the lowest risk of depression.

Coffee Protects Your Body

As coffee contains a lot of antioxidants, it has the ability to wage war and protect against free radicals within your body.

Burns Fat

Caffeine is a natural substance that has been proven to aid fat burning. Several studies show that caffeine can boost your metabolic rate by 3–11%. According to some studies, caffeine can increase fat burning by 10% in obese individuals and 29% in lean people.

Good for Skin

Combining coffee grounds with a few other ingredients will increase the glow of your skin. It can be used to exfoliate and get rid of redness, cellulite and premature ageing. It also removes puffiness around the eyes and tightens skin pores giving a healthy natural glow.

For women, drinking at least one cup of coffee a day is associated with lower stroke risk. On National Coffee Day 2020, we wish you a Happy coffee time and hope your love with the drink remains forever!

