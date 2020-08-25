KFC or Kentucky's Fried Chicken has dropped their iconic slogan 'Finger Lickin' Good' in time for the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced that it would drop the iconic slogan from its advertising after 64 years. They said it "doesn’t quite feel right" when the world is battling with COVID-19. At a time when handwashing, hygiene and wearing face masks is of primary importance the slogan has been put on halt for a while. But that does not affect their yummy fried chicken in any way. Earlier, the chain had suspended an ad campaign with the same slogan in March in wake of coronavirus.

The words have been blurred out of the new images and posters advertising the chain. Catherine Tan-Gillespie, the global chief marketing officer at KFC was quoted to CNN Business, "We find ourselves in a unique situation having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment." The move comes in five months into the pandemic. According to reports, over 150 people had complained about the ads of people licking their own fingers, to the Advertising Standards Authority in March. They have posted a video on their YouTube channel with new images that blurs out and pixelates the "finger lickin'" part out. First-Ever KFC Opens in Srinagar, and Kentucky Fried Chicken Lovers Can't Keep Calm! 'Mubarak Ho' Say Netizens as Twitter Floods with Amazing Reactions.

Check The Video Here:

The slogan has been put on halt temporarily and will come back "when the time is right." In the meantime, the chain would change its advertising strategy. The outlet like many others had temporarily closed down in March due to the outbreak of coronavirus. But recently, with safety measures in place, they are now open to serve their customers. So if you eat KFC, don't lick your fingers!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).