Odisha Day, also known as Odisha Divas or Utkala Dibasa, is observed annually on April 1 in the Indian state of Odisha. This event is celebrated to remember the formation of the Odisha state as a separate state out of Bihar and Orissa Province with the addition of Koraput and Ganjam from the Madras Presidency on April 1, 1936. The newly formed Odisha consisted of six districts namely Cuttack, Puri, Baleswar, Sambalpur, Koraput and Ganjam with its capital at Cuttack. On Odisha Divas 2021, people from the Odia community decorate their houses, shops and prepare various delicacies. Having said that, we bring you five Odia recipes for the celebration of Odisha Day 2021. Odisha Day 2021 Date, History & Significance: Know More About Odisha Divas or Utkala Dibasa Dedicated to the State in Memory of Its Formation.

Odisha Divas is also known as Odisha Foundation Day and Vishuva Milan. Gajapati Mukunda Deva was the last Hindu king of Odisha. He was defeated by the Mughals in 1576. A few hundred years later, the British took over and divided the state into different parts. Sir John Hubbak was the first governor of the state. Utkala Gouraba, Madhusudan Das, Utkala Mani, Gopabandhu Das, Fakir Mohan Senapati, Pandita Nilakantha Das were some of the notable leaders who participated in the struggle for different state for Odisha. Various cultural programs are held on Odisha Day, also there are fireworks displays which makes this event colourful. But the event is incomplete, without delicious foods. Let us have a look at few recipes below.

Odia Recipes For Odisha Divas

On the occasion of Odisha Day 2021, you should indeed try any of the above-mentioned recipes with your loved ones to celebrate Utkala Dibasa.

