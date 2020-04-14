Puthandu 2020 Recipes: From Manga Pachadi to Aval Payasam, Five Traditional Foods to Celebrate Tamil New Year

Aval Payasam (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, is celebrated as the first day of Chithirai - the first month in the Tamil calendar year. This time Puthandu will be celebrated on April 14, 2020. People of Tamil origin begin the celebration with huge and colourful kolams (rangoli), which are drawn outside the main door of their houses. This time due to coronavirus outbreak, India is under lockdown. Therefore, Puthandu will be celebrated indoors. But what is a grand Indian festival with some great traditional dishes you can prepare at home? If you are looking out for authentic food recipes to celebrate Tamil New Year, then you have reached the right place. We bring to you some mouth-watering recipes to celebrate Tamil New Year 2020!

Puthandu is also known as Varusha Pirappu. The festive day is joyfully celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and other places with significant Tamil population. Puthandu is observed on the first day of Chithirai, which is the beginning month of the Tamil solar calendar. This day also marks the onset of the new calendric year among Tamilians. It is needless to say that Indian festivals are incomplete without various delicacies, there are varieties of food items which can make Puthandu more joyful and cheerful. Happy Puthandu 2020 Wishes & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Greetings on Tamil New Year.

Authentic Foods to Celebrate Tamil New Year

1. Avial

Avial is a traditional Puthandu recipe and is prepared with by combining different type of healthy vegetables. The best part is that it uses very less amount of oil, therefore it is delicious as well as nutritious.

2. Manga Pachadi

Manga Pachadi is prepared by mixing tangy, sweet and bitter ingredients like raw mango, jaggery, sambar powder masala and betel leaves. The dish is served as a side dish along with the traditional main course.

3. Arachuvitta Rasam

The ingredients added in Arachuvitta Rasam also known as Kalyana Rasam, are known to have intense digestive properties, which aids smooth digestion. Arachuvitta Rasam is made by grinding dal, then adding it to a pepper flavoured tamarind water and finally sprinkling some freshly ground rasam spice mix.

4. Vepampoo Rasam

Vepampoo rasam is a must try out dish on Tamil new year. Various spices are used in the preparation, which makes this dish quite nutritious.

5. Aval Payasam

Sweet dish compulsively should be the part of the menu on all festive occasion. Aval Payasam serves as an ideal dessert on Tamil New Year.

After going through the mouth-watering recipes for Puthandu 2020, aren't you feeling hungry? Go ahead and try out these dishes you can easily make at home! Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, Tamil New Year should be celebrated at home and you can make it better by enjoying some delicious food and chit-chatting with your family members. We wish you all a Happy Puthandu 2020, may you have a lovely day and a beautiful year ahead filled with immense happiness.