Puthandu, also known as Tamil New Year, is celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai, usually April 14. According to the Tamil solar calendar, it marks the beginning of a new year and is a day filled with spiritual observance, joy, and cultural pride. On this auspicious day, it is traditional to greet one another with "Puthandu Vazthukal," meaning "New Year Greetings." and "Angila Puthandu Vazthukal" translates to "Happy Tamil New Year" in English. Here's a collection of Puthandu Vazthukal 2025 images, Happy Tamil New Year 2025 messages, Puthandu 2025 greetings, Happy Puthandu 2025 wishes and WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones. The greeting reflects hope, renewal, and cultural pride, strengthening bonds within the Tamil community. Apart from exchanging festive greetings, families come together to share festive meals, visit temples, and exchange good wishes for prosperity, health, and happiness. Puthandu 2025 Kolam Designs and Colourful Rangolis: Beautiful Pookalam Patterns and Muggulu Designs To Celebrate Tamil New Year (Watch Videos).

The day starts with the viewing of Kanni, an auspicious sight which includes items like fruits, vegetables, flowers, gold/silver items, and a mirror. Seeing this first thing in the morning is believed to bring good fortune. Homes are cleaned and decorated with beautiful kolams (rangoli), and mango leaves are hung at doorways to signify purity and positivity. As you celebrate Puthandu 2025, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages that you can download and share with your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Puthandu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful and Prosperous Tamil New Year! Puthandu Vazthukal 2025

Puthandu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Puthandu! May the New Year Bring Peace, Happiness, and Success.

Puthandu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Tamil New Year Fill Your Life With Love, Positivity, and Good Health. Happy Puthandu 2025

Puthandu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes for a Bright and Beautiful Puthandu! Happy Tamil New Year 2025

Puthandu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Tamil New Year! May All Your Dreams and Goals Come True This Year. Happy Puthandu 2025

Puthandu Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This New Year Bring New Beginnings, New Hopes, and Endless Happiness to Your Life. Happy Puthandu 2025

Puthandu is marked by special pujas conducted at home and in temples, with people seeking blessings for health and prosperity. Traditional foods such as mango pachadi, which has sweet, sour, and bitter elements, reflect the varied experiences of life and the acceptance of all emotions in the coming year. The festival fosters family unity, respect for elders, and cultural values. People wear new clothes, exchange gifts, and engage in music, dance, and storytelling. In many places, cultural exhibitions and fairs are held, showcasing Tamil heritage. Puthandu stands as a celebration of life’s cycle and a reminder of spiritual and cultural roots.

