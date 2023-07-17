Every Monday during the month of Sawan (July–August), fasts are observed every Monday in accordance with the Sawan Somvar Vrat custom in order to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. To show appreciation and ask for his blessings for a healthy and wealthy life, devotees fast. It is thought that fasting during Sawan will bring luck and wealth. Devotees are permitted to eat fruits, vegetables, nuts, milk, curd, and ghee during the Sawan Somvar Vrat. Fruits can be consumed in any form, including cooked and raw. Additionally, vegetables such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, beans, radishes, cucumbers, and lentils are permitted. You can eat nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and cashews and also ghee, milk, and curd. Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule: Shravan Month Start and End Dates, Vrat Significance and Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Devotees should abstain from eating grains, onions, garlic, and non-vegetarian cuisine during Sawan Somvar Vrat. Fish, meat, and eggs are examples of non-vegetarian foods that should be avoided. Garlic and onions are also prohibited because they are known to raise body temperature. Consuming grains, including wheat, rice, millet, and corn, is not advised. A Sawan Somvar Vrat diet has numerous positive health effects. Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023 Dates: Know Shravan Somvar Fasting Days, Significance of Adhik Maas.

Food to Eat During Monday Vrat

1. Sabudana: Sago-based foods should be consumed during Monday fasts. You can turn it into kheer, sago vada, and sago ki kheer.

2. Water Chestnut: Paratha, halwa, and barfi made out of water chestnut may be consumed on Mondays during the fast.

3. Green Vegetables: You can consume raw bananas, cucumber, tomatoes, and gourds during the fasts.

4. Potatoes: Foods prepared from potatoes are permissible during this fast. Aloo tikki can be consumed without discomfort during fasting.

5. Seasonal Fruits: We may have seasonal fruits, such as mango, banana, apple, etc., on Monday fasts, but watermelon and melon should not be consumed.

The immune system may benefit from the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables. Nuts are a wonderful source of protein and unsaturated fats, which can maintain the body strong and healthy. Ghee, milk, and curd are also good for your general health.

