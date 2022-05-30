Hamburgers are America's most iconic food, and in fact, there's a dedicated day to celebrate this yum food. It is International Burger Day, observed on May 28 in the United States.

Hamburger is a baked bun with the stuffing of beef patty, mustard, ketchup, onion, and pickles, with optional cheese. It is convenient, cheap and extremely delicious. Though the origin of the Hamburger is unknown it is believed that it was named after the town of Hamburg in Germany. We have curated a list of different types of burgers that you must try on this day. Mouth-Watering Burgers From Around The World That Every Fast Food Lover Should Try At Least Once.

Lamb and Tomato Stuffed Burger

In a lamb and tomato burger, the regular patty is replaced with a scrumptious lamb patty and is topped with slices of fresh tomato. Tomatoes are not just for the dressing, instead they give a tasty tangy flavour to the burger.

Stuffed Bean Burger

This is a delight for all vegetarians. Being a vegetarian doesn’t mean that you deprive yourself of a delicious oversized Bunn. Try this one to have one of the best National Hamburger Day.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic cheeseburger is everyone’s favourite. The perfectly shaped party and the cheese drooling out of the burger with your favourite toppings is a top favourite on everyone’s list.

Falafel Burgers

In a falafel burger, the normal patty is replaced with a chickpea patty. The chickpea patty is served in large burger buns and gives a different yet delicious taste to the burger.

Crab Cake Burger

To make a perfect crab cake burger, you must use fresh and good quality crab meat. That along with the sauces will add an amazing flavour to your burger.

One can get creative in the kitchen and make the best kind of burgers they can. Get together with your friends and family and make some delicious burgers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).